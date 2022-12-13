Kindergarten class gathers items for nonprofit

Hailey Eldridge’s kindergarten class at the University School of Jackson gathered items for the children at Youth Town for Christmas.

Youth Town of Tennessee is a nonprofit residential treatment facility for teens struggling with addiction, mental health, and trauma-related issues.

“Stocking stuffers such as chips, card games, Uno, Monopoly, cars, candy, toothpaste, soaps, socks, so any kind of a goodie that the children of Youth Town would love,” Eldridge said. “And so we just want to keep it going with supporting the children, supporting the community, and it teaches our kids to always want to give and help out others.”

This is the sixth Christmas service event for the class.

