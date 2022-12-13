Local businesses feel the rush of last minute shoppers

The pressure is on as customers are wrapping up their last minute shopping. Local stores are helping to make things easier, despite the rush.

“This time of year everybody’s happy and buying gifts. And in here you get to touch it and feel it. Know you like it? We’re gonna gift wrap it free and make it cute when you leave here. But there’s nothing like shopping local, where you know what you’re getting. And we love to take care of our customers,” said Marilyn Jackson, the owner of Marilyn Jackson’s Gifts.

Marilyn Jackson’s Gifts host a wide variety of items including, jewelry, clothing, angel statues and more.

There is even a room filled with sale items.

When it comes to shopping locally, you know that you are impacting someone in your community.

“It keeps your money right here, right in town, and you’re supporting families. You’re supporting the employees who work here. You’re supporting, you know, the families who own it. That’s the biggest thing is not going to some somebody you don’t even know, it’s all kept right here in the community,” said Gina Hughes, the owner of Queen Bees.

One way that the Queen Bees are inviting people to shop is a holiday countdown.

“In between 12 days of Christmas right now. So every day right now, we’re doing a different sale. Like today for instance was, or is our Barefoot Dreams. Our PJ Harlow and our Faceplant pajamas are all 25% off, so we’re trying to make some kind of incentive every day up until Christmas,” Hughes said.

