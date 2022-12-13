Mugshots : Madison County : 12/12/22 – 12/13/22 4 hours ago WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Amanda George Amanda George: Aggravated assault Amber Vasquez Amber Vasquez: Simple domestic assault Antrez Atkins Antrez Atkins: Violation of probation Cassandra Reeves Cassandra Reeves: Identity theft James Stewart James Stewart: Violation of conditions of community supervision Traci Thomas Traci Thomas: Leaving the scene of accident, Theft less than $999, driving on revoked/suspended license Traci Thomas: Leaving the scene of accident, Theft less than $999, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption William Shirley William Shirley: Fraud by home improvement services provider, failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/13/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin