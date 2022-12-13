Mugshots : Madison County : 12/12/22 – 12/13/22

Amanda George Amanda George: Aggravated assault

Amber Vasquez Amber Vasquez: Simple domestic assault

Antrez Atkins Antrez Atkins: Violation of probation

Cassandra Reeves Cassandra Reeves: Identity theft

James Stewart James Stewart: Violation of conditions of community supervision



Traci Thomas Traci Thomas: Leaving the scene of accident, Theft less than $999, driving on revoked/suspended license

William Shirley William Shirley: Fraud by home improvement services provider, failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/13/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.