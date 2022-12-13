Showers & Weak Storms Continue Through Wednesday

Tuesday Night Forecast Update

Tuesday Night Forecast Update for December 13th:

Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will move through West Tennessee over the next few hours. Some storms near the ArkLaMiss are tracking to the northeast but will most likely weaken before the reach us during the overnight hours. Flooding could become an issue by Wednesday afternoon.

A flood watch has been issued for counties south and east of Jackson in West Tennessee. Between 1-3″ of rain is expected from this evening through Wednesday evening. Much cooler weather is on the way to finish the work week. Temperatures are going to get much colder as Christmas gets closer and there is even the chance, for some snow activity as well. We will have the latest details and the rest of your forecast information right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies and breezy weather will dominate most of the night. Showers will linger all night and some storms could develop as well. Overall the severe weather threat is low as areas southwest of Jackson are under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms. The winds will come out of the southeast between 15-20 MPH and higher gusts are likely at times. Tuesday night lows will only fall into the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers will hang around in the morning and linger into the afternoon and evening hours. A little after the the sun goes down most of the rain showers will have moved out to the east on the back side of the low pressure system. The winds will come out of the southwest during the day keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 50s most of the day. As the skies clear out Wednesday night into Thursday morning, lows will fall back down into the 30s again. Skies will clear out overnight making for a chilly night.

THURSDAY:

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday with highs struggling to make it out of the 40s. Sunny skies will be prevalent during the day and the winds will be light out of the west. Thursday night lows will fall down to around the freezing mark for the first time in several days. Dry weather is expected as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures will be quite cold as we finish the work week with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. A few more clouds will move through on Friday but mostly sunny skies can be expected. The winds will remain light again out of the west and temperatures will drop below freezing into the 20s overnight into Saturday morning. Showers are not expected during the weekend but could return early next week.

THE WEEKEND:

The cool weather will remain all weekend long with highs only making it into the low 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will fall down into the 20s again both nights making for chilly weather all weekend long. The winds will start out light out of the west on Saturday before turning more to the northeast on Sunday. We could see a few more clouds on Sunday but overall sunny skies will stick around most of the weekend. Clouds will move back in possibly Sunday night and increase into the day on Monday. There is another system that could bring another round of rain showers or potentially a wintry mix early next week, but some uncertainty exists with the forecast and things could go either way as of now. We will be watching the forecast very closely as the week progresses on how things may shape up next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

There does appear to be another round of rain showers during the middle of the week adding to the soggy start to the month of December. Many locations have already topped their monthly averages during the first two weeks of the month. We will get a break from the rain but that will usher in another round of cold weather that could be sticking around into the Christmas holiday. Don’t give up on a white Christmas this year as long term forecast models are hinting at a possibly a chance for snow. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13