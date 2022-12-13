Special called meeting held on Jackson Plaza

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special city council meeting was called for Tuesday morning to discuss plans that could impact the heart of Jackson.

The day’s meeting was called to take the final vote on the plans for the former Service Merchandise building.

The Jackson Plaza is hoped to become a new arena and convention center for the Hub City.

Mayor Scott Conger says the city’s attorneys are working with Rosenblum Trust and Region’s Trust attorneys to work on the purchase-sell agreement.

“The January 3 meeting, we’ll have a second read of the budget amendment, then we’ll ask the council to approve the purchase-sale agreement for the property. And then our purchasing department is working now, also, to get a contract for that sub-area master plan. So we’ll have all that presented with cost to the council, hopefully, by January. Hopefully, we’ll have all three. We’ll have second read and the purchase-sale by January. May be February by the time we get the plan together, just the documents for the contract, but they’re working on that right now,” Conger said.

District 6 Councilman and Budget Committee Chair Paul Taylor says the city made two recommendations for the plaza property

“One of those is for us to develop a sub-area master plan. We want to update those looks and really look at what is the best redevelopment opportunity for the greater area, not just that property. There was also a recommendation to enter into a feasibility study for the area and for the mayor’s proposed use of an arena convention center, and to look at that and see what are the special requirements for that on the lot, what are the parking requirements, the traffic impacts,” Taylor said. “We understand that it’s the geographic center of our city, and so it’s really important that whatever redevelopment happens there that we get it right.”

The next city council meeting is scheduled for January 3.

