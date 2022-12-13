Trenton church hosts Christmas piano concert

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local church highlighted the reason for the season with an event that brings music to the holiday season.

The Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church in Trenton held a Christmas piano concert Tuesday night.

Attendees were able to worship by enjoying the sounds of traditional Christmas music performed by J. Michael Wilson.

Organizers say this event presented the true meaning of Christmas, highlighting the birth of Jesus Christ more than 2,000.

