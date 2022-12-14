$800,000 going towards Tennessee education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Educations says $800,000 is going towards STEM education and more.

Wednesday, the department said that 34 districts will be getting grant funding for science, technology, engineering, and math education, middle school career and technical education, and high school school-based enterprise projects.

In West Tennessee, these schools are receiving the Middle School STEM Start-Up & Expansion Grant:

Decatur County Middle School — $10,000

Adamsville Elementary — $10,000

Bethel Springs Elementary — $10,000

Michie Elementary — $10,000

Ramer Elementary — $10,000

Selmer Middle School — $10,000

“STEM courses in our middle schools means that students have amazing stories to tell their parents when they get home from school,” said Shane Stilts, CTE Director of McNairy County Schools. “We want every student engaged in STEM activities as often as possible because it encourages thinking, curiosity, and a love for learning. It allows our schools the ability to impact students’ lives in a way they love to learn. In our county it moves towards our goal of giving more opportunities for our students to experience cutting edge technology and problem-based learning lessons.”

