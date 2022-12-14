Blood drives gives community chance to give the gift of life

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is preparing to kick off it’s annual Holiday Hero Blood Drive for Christmas.

LIFELINE Holiday Hero Blood Drive

LIFELINE Holiday Hero Blood Drive

The event will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Jackson. LIFELINE is offering another location to donate blood as well.

You can donate at the Dyersburg center starting December 17 and ending December 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donors will receive a Holiday Hero t-shirt and a coupon for a free 10-inch pizza from Marco’s.

LIFELINE is also hosting a giveaway this month.

All who donate can enter a drawing to win a $500 Visa gift card or a 55-inch smart TV.

The Jackson and Dyersburg locations will also be open for the Spirit of Christmas Eve blood drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Jackson and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Dyersburg.

All who donate will be able to choose a local nonprofit for LIFELINE to donate $10 to.

Find more local news here.