Blood drives gives community chance to give the gift of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is preparing to kick off it’s annual Holiday Hero Blood Drive for Christmas.
The event will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Jackson. LIFELINE is offering another location to donate blood as well.
You can donate at the Dyersburg center starting December 17 and ending December 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All donors will receive a Holiday Hero t-shirt and a coupon for a free 10-inch pizza from Marco’s.
LIFELINE is also hosting a giveaway this month.
All who donate can enter a drawing to win a $500 Visa gift card or a 55-inch smart TV.
The Jackson and Dyersburg locations will also be open for the Spirit of Christmas Eve blood drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Jackson and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Dyersburg.
All who donate will be able to choose a local nonprofit for LIFELINE to donate $10 to.
