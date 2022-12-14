Company talks benefits of biofuels in the US

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local company talked about saving money and the environment.

Gas is as expensive as ever. Growth Energy says that everyone can fuel change with their choice at the pump.

Switching to renewable biofuels, like ethanol, is an important step. Growing the share of renewable biofuels in America’s fuel supply is critical to achieving a healthier air and carbon neutrality.

“Most people do not know what biofuels are. They are renewable fuel made here in the United States from plants, and they burn cleaner and cooler than gasoline. It’s better for the engine, it’s better for the environment, and the air that we breathe. They are also more affordable, so when you’re driving on a fuel that is made with biofuels, you’ve got a car climate win-win, and you’re going to be saving money at the same time,” said Emily Skor, the CEO of Growth Energy.

Clean, renewable biofuels support over 555,000 U.S. jobs, and a nationwide/year-round E15 would create an additional 188,000 jobs.

