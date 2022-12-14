Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday

MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street.

According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home.

The report says that the two were held at gunpoint and shouted at, with the victim’s boyfriend then waking up and running into the bathroom.

The report says that the boyfriend was followed by the intruders, with one of them firing a single shot into the bathroom.

They then fled outside the backdoor, the report states.

Martin police say two iPhones were stolen, with one already being recovered.

The department says that no arrests have been made at this time.

