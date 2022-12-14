Leaders Education Foundation offers Workforce Ready scholarships

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Leaders Education Foundation has announced it is adding Workforce Readiness Scholarships.

The new program will award up to $1,000 to students enrolled in Workforce Readiness programs or pursuing industry certifications through community colleges or the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

“With new manufacturers, medical facilities and businesses choosing West Tennessee, it’s important that our workforce is trained and ready to lead the way,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, President of Leaders Education Foundation.

You can apply for the scholarship annually on December 1, May 1, and August 1 for the spring, fall, and summer sessions.

“These scholarships will ensure that students are ready and able to complete the required courses and not be left waiting due to financial needs.” Bentley said. “Leaders Education Foundation’s mission is to Make Lives Better, Together. We hope this new program will alleviate any financial burden that would prevent a student from completing a course or program.”

The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, purchasing associated supplies, books or materials, testing fees or other related costs associated with the program or certification.

If you would like to apply, click here.

Find more local news here.