Lexington church hosts ‘Holiday Hallelujah’

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The First Baptist Church in Lexington held a Holiday Hallelujah service on Wednesday.

The service featured a combined choir and a Christmas story. Those in attendance enjoyed hot chocolate and coffee during the service.

The event was originally meant to be held at the Henderson County Courthouse, but was moved due to the weather.

