Mugshots : Madison County : 12/13/22 – 12/14/22

Cortavious Jones Cortavious Jones: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

Beau Daghi Beau Daghi: Failure to appear

James Randle James Randle: Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

Lee Bell Lee Bell: Simple domestic assault

Omar Pacheco Omar Pacheco: DUI



Robby Singleton Robby Singleton: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/14/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.