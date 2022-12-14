Mugshots : Madison County : 12/13/22 – 12/14/22 2 hours ago WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Cortavious Jones Cortavious Jones: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Beau Daghi Beau Daghi: Failure to appear James Randle James Randle: Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Lee Bell Lee Bell: Simple domestic assault Omar Pacheco Omar Pacheco: DUI Robby Singleton Robby Singleton: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/13/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin