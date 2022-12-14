New athletic director named at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — The current head coach for Union University’s women’s basketball team is taking on an additional role.

According to a news release, Mark Campbell will be taking on the role of director of athletics for the university on June 1.

Union President Samuel W. “Dub” Oliver announced the appointment on Tuesday.

“Mark Campbell is an outstanding leader who embodies Union’s mission and lives out our core values of being excellence-driven, Christ-centered, people-focused and future-directed,” Oliver said. “There is no one better to lead our athletic program at this time in our history, and I look forward to the ways we will work together to advance all that we are pursuing at Union for the glory of God and the good of mankind.”

Union says Campbell is taking the place of Tommy Sadler, who has been in the position for 16 years.

“Mark Campbell is an excellent choice to be the next director of athletics at Union. He loves this university and embodies its core values. I am excited to see the vision he will cast for the athletic program in the coming years.”

“What an honor to serve this place that I consider part of my family,” Campbell said. “We love Union University and the mission of this place. I love how God has used this university to grow my faith. I met my amazing wife Molly here. We have had four children here and are so thankful for the faithfulness of God. Union has invested in us through the many relationships we have all around this campus and this community. We believe in this place, and we look forward to seeing all that God is going to do moving forward.”

