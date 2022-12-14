Pediatrics clinic holds event for patients, community

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Rainbow Pediatrics held an event at the Opera House event hall Wednesday.

The Holiday Open House allowed patients and community members to bring their children to the opera hall and spend some time together for Christmas.

While at the opera hall, children could get their picture taken by a professional photographer, listen to a live saxophonist, and receive a goody bag before they left.

Opera House owner, Chris Tucker is also very proud to provide a location that he calls a “common ground” that brings the community together to socialize and have fun.

“And it’s for us to thank the community for supporting us for the last, for over 15 years since we’ve been here,” said Tucker.

“We also want to make it a very joyful time where families can get together, celebrate one another,” said Dr. Gina Dieudonne, a pediatrician at Rainbow Pediatrics.

“It’s also great having an event like this here because I’m getting to support my mom. This is an event for Rainbow Pediatrics. It’s a local pediatrics clinic down the street. She’s been here for years, since about 2006. So to see how much her business has grown and the people that she’s impacting in the area, it’s truly a blessing,” Tucker said.

Rainbow Pediatrics is looking to make this an annual event.

Also, the Opera House event hall has an upcoming Winter Humboldt-Land event coming December 19.

That event will also be open to anyone.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.