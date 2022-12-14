Poll of the Day: New year, new financial goals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many individuals have the new year, new goals, and new aspirations.

Creating a plan that will help you meet your financial goals is key to accomplishing them.

Chelsie Moore, the Director of Wealth Management Solutions at Country Financial, gave some tips on how to do just that.

“Some more of the foundational goals that we suggest is having an emergency fund, having proper insurance protection for your assets, having a debt repayment plan, and utilizing a financial advisor for that trusted advice,” Moore said.

Using these tips will lead to a smart, sustainable start to 2023.

And remember, the Jackson Financial Empowerment Center opened back in March of 2022. You can learn more about making an appointment and meeting your goals with them here.

Their website says they have already had over 250 sessions and reached over 70 milestone achievements. They add that they have help people save, collectively, over $86,000.

