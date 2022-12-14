Showers & Clouds Moving Out, Cold is Moving On In!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for December 14th:

Everyone in West Tennessee has picked up over an inch of rain so far and some locations have seen around 2.5″. We could see another 1/2″ move through this evening before the showers move out between 7 PM and 9 PM tonight. Behind the front, highs will only reach the 40s for the next 7 days. We could see a few flurries on Monday but there is a better shot for some snow late next week. We will have the latest details and more on a major cool down coming for the Christmas holiday, all coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers will hang around in the evening hours before clearing out by 9pm. The winds will come out of the west overnight and be a bit breezy at times. As the skies clear out Wednesday night into Thursday morning, lows will fall back down into the mid 30s again. Skies will clear out overnight making for a chilly night.

THURSDAY:

Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday with highs struggling to make it out of the 40s. Sunny skies will be prevalent during the day and the winds will be light out of the west. Thursday night lows will fall down to around the freezing mark for the first time in several days. Dry weather is expected as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures will be quite cold as we finish the work week with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. A few more clouds will move through on Friday but mostly sunny skies can be expected. The winds will remain light again out of the west and temperatures will drop below freezing into the 20s overnight into Saturday morning. Showers are not expected during the weekend but could return early next week.

THE WEEKEND:

The cool weather will remain all weekend long with highs only making it into the low 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will fall down into the 20s again both nights making for chilly weather all weekend long. The winds will start out light out of the west on Saturday before turning more to the northeast on Sunday. We could see a few more clouds on Sunday but overall sunny skies will stick around most of the weekend. Clouds will move back in possibly Sunday night and increase into the day on Monday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

There is another system that could bring another round of rain showers or potentially a wintry mix early next week, but some uncertainty exists with the forecast and things could go either way as of now. We will be watching the forecast very closely as the week progresses on how things may shape up next week. Highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week will only reach the mid 40s with overnight lows falling down into the upper 20s. We should see more clouds than sun on Monday and more sun that clouds on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the northeast to start the week.

MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK:

Wednesday the next system will get closer and the winds will come back out of the southeast that could warm us up close to 50°. The next front is expected to come by on Thursday and that system could bring some snow showers to West Tennessee. As of now small accumulations could be possible. There is also a chance for some freezing rain or ice with the system as well. Behind the front, the coldest weather of the season so far will be moving on in as we wrap up the work week and as we get closer to Christmas.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All locations have already topped their monthly rain averages during the first two weeks of the month across West Tennessee. We will get a break from the rain late this week but that will usher in another round of cold weather that could be sticking around into the Christmas holiday. Don’t give up on a white Christmas this year as long term forecast models are hinting at a possibly a chance for snow. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13