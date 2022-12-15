2022 Holiday Hero blood drive held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services hosted their annual Holiday Hero Christmas blood drive at their Jackson center on Thursday!

All donors were given a Holiday Hero t-shirt and a coupon for a free 10-inch pizza from Marco’s.

“It’s a busy month here. We have several promotions. The first one is our $500 Visa giveaway. It’s a Visa gift card giveaway. We’re giving away three of those this month, whether you donate in one of our centers, Jackson or Dyersburg, or on any of our mobile blood drives. You can enter our drawing for the gift card, and we also have a 55-inch smart TV that we’re giving away too,” said Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE.

The LIFELINE center in Dyersburg, located at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19, will host their Holiday Hero Christmas blood drive from December 17 through December 20.

The Jackson center can be found at 183 Sterling Farms Drive.

