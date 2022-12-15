9th annual Community Holiday Party held in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local library celebrated the holidays with an annual event for everyone!

The Jackson-Madison County Library’s annual Community Holiday Party took place Thursday in their program center.

Residents enjoyed a huge show of holiday cheer with food, drinks, and prizes while the Jackson Symphony provided live music.

The food was supplied and homemade by library staff in partnership with the Friends of the Library group.

This event was open to anyone who wanted to stop by and enjoy a festive atmosphere with others.

Director Dinah Harris wanted everyone who could to come, but especially those who may not have a chance to enjoy a Christmas celebration.

“So it’s such a great sense of community and love that people may not get anywhere else, and we want people to feel part of this community. And you know the old saying is, ‘You can’t really help somebody until they know you care,’ and we want people to know we care,” Harris said.

This is the ninth year the library has hosted this event. And the library staff say they’re looking forward to next year’s.

