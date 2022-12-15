Bessie Charlene Culver Glover, age 80, resident of Williston, Tennessee and wife of Vernon Ray Glover, departed this life Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022 at her home.

Charlene was born July 11, 1942 in Macon, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Claudia Culver and Audrey Lucille Claunch Culver. She received her education in the Fayette County School System and was married July 23, 1960 to Vernon Ray Glover. Charlene was a lifelong resident of Fayette County and was employed in the General Sessions Clerk Office before her retirement. Mrs. Glover was a member of Macon Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, quilting, vacationing and being with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Glover is survived by her husband of 62 years, Vernon Ray Glover; three sons, Ronnie Glover (Sandy), Donnie Glover (Tammy) and Steve Glover (Shanna); seven grandchildren, Ronnie Glover, Jr., Cody Glover (Kirsten), Hunter Glover, Patrick Glover, Tess Westfield (Patrick), Shane Glover and Coleman Glover; three great-grandchildren, Oakley Glover, Paisley Glover and Harper Glover; two sisters, Juanita Fitzgerald and Mary Elizabeth Tatum; and three brothers, Troy Culver, Delbert Culver and Jerry Culver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Malcolm Rex Culver and sister, Stella Culver.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Glover will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating minister will be Bro. Josh Clark. He will be assisted by Bro. Jim Whitley. Special music will be provided by Darrin Cook, soloist and Sarah and Elizabeth Whitley, violinists. Interment will follow in Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Glover will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Mrs. Glover’s grandsons, Ronnie Glover, Jr., Cody Glover, Hunter Glover, Patrick Glover, Shane Glover and Coleman Glover.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Macon Cemetery Association, c/o Brenda Paradise, 10565 Highway 193, Williston, TN 38076.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.