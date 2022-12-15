Dozens recognized during 44th ‘Leadership Jackson’ graduation

JACKSON, Tenn.–Dozens were recognized in a special kind of graduation ceremony.

30 people graduated from the ‘Leadership Jackson’ program Thursday night.

This is the 44th class to graduate from Jackson in the program’s history.

Organizers say the program is 13 weeks long, giving those involved exposure to leaders in our community as well as resources ad programs available.

‘Leadership Jackson’ chair David Kenack says those who attend the program find ways to match their talents and skills with needs and opportunities in the community.

“Every year, the people who go through ‘Leadership Jackson’ come out and have just a lot of energy and a lot of goals and ways that they want to see this city impacted and see the future of this community shaped,” said Kenack.

Kenack says ‘Leadership Jackson’ is the longest running leadership development program in the state.