Group to host ‘FAFSA Frenzy’ event this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is hosting their final FAFSA Frenzy this weekend.

SWAG, along with the City of Jackson, are hosting their final series of events on Saturday.

If you need help filling out the FAFSA, you are welcome to attend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the TR White Sportsplex.

You will need a 2021 Income Tax Return, W-2 Schedule 1 and Schedule K-1 forms, along with parent and student birth dates and Social Security numbers.

The sportsplex is located at 304 North Hays Avenue in Jackson.

