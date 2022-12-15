Henry Livingston Carlton, III, age 83, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away at AHC Crestview on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Funeral Services for Mr. Carlton will be conducted on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Chandler and Rev. Sammy Tillman officiating. Visitation will begin from 11:30 to 1:00 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home. The burial will be private.

Henry Carlton was born on February 10, 1939, in Haywood County to Henry Livingston Carlton, Jr. and Dorothy Richardson Carlton. He worked in sales for Swift Chemicals. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Brownsville, TN. He played football for Haywood High School and Murray State University in Murray, KY, and he continued to follow the sport throughout his life. He also enjoyed golfing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Carlton; two sons, Greg Carlton, Mike Carlton; one daughter-in-law, Jennifer Carlton all of Brownsville, TN; one sister, Kaye Wateridge (Lofton) Wilkes; one grandchild, Jared Michael Carlton and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dorothy Carlton, Jr. and one son, Stephen Carlton.

Pallbearers for the service will be Mike Carlton, Greg Carlton, Neal Presley, Scottie Williams, and David Mann.

The family has requested memorials to be made to the First United Methodist Church, 117 E. Franklin Street, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.