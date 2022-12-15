Services for Mr. Richard B. “Ricky B.” Hicks, age 71 of Bells, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the All Nations Church of God in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the New Macedonia Church Cemetery in Fruitvale, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

If you wish to send flowers in memory of Mr. Hicks, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Richard-Hicks-18/ #!/Obituary

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.