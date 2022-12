Mugshots : Madison County : 12/14/22 – 12/15/22

Shannon Wilder Shannon Wilder: Altering/falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment

Alex Edwards Alex Edwards: Sexual exploitation of minor

Alexi Martin Alexi Martin: Violation of community corrections

David Harrison David Harrison: Aggravated child abuse or neglect, violation of community corrections, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by convicted felon, failure to appear David Harrison: Aggravated child abuse or neglect, violation of community corrections, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by convicted felon, failure to appear

Floyd Sellers Floyd Sellers: Theft over $10,000



Marcus Hurt Marcus Hurt: Violation of community corrections

Ndira Spearman Ndira Spearman: Violation of probation

Rylan Hopkins Rylan Hopkins: Schedule II drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest Rylan Hopkins: Schedule II drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

Tamara Graves Tamara Graves: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/15/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.