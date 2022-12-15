New service available following newest case of HPAI in birds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new service is being launched following the most recent case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the most recent HPAI case has been found in Weakley County, affecting a backyard flock of chickens that produce eggs.

“We hate to see this illness affecting another farmer in Tennessee,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “As we work with this producer and our partners to contain this outbreak to one facility, we are also considering how best to share information with bird owners. The new email notification system—The Word on Birds—aims to inform bird owners of health threats to backyard poultry flocks and pet birds.”

To help flock owners stay up-to-date on the illness, the TDA has set up an email alert that will focus on domesticated bird health in the state.

They say the alerts will include new HPAI cases, to movement or sales requirements, and more.

You can enroll for the emails here.

You can report sick or dead birds to the US Department of Agriculture at 1-866-536-7593 or on the state level at 615-837-5120. It can also be reported the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency online.

