Santa Claus comes to West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn.–Santa Claus has come to town.

You can find him in front of the Madison County Court House in downtown Jackson. He may not have brought any reindeer, but he did bring the original Santa’s House that has been in Jackson for generations.

Santa will be available for everyone and is more than happy to take pictures. Santa Claus has a message for all the kids in West Tennessee.

“You’ve just got a few days to get here. Now Santa made a special trip to come here from the north pole and we’re here in beautiful downtown Jackson Tennessee, across from city hall and the court house,” said Santa Claus.

Santa will be there Friday night, Saturday during the day and next Thursday and Friday before he has to return to the North Pole.