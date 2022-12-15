Subscription service helps people master guitar

JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-talented artist is encouraging budding musicians to learn to shred.

Singer-songwriter & Broadway star, Nick Fradiani is keeping busy, like playing the iconic young Neil Diamond on a Broadway stage.

Thursday, Fradiani spoke with us about Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ subscription service. It provides a guided, personalized way for all skill levels to master the guitar while having fun along the way.

The platform has helped five million people learn to play the guitar, and is more accessible than ever.

Fradiani days there are many benefits of knowing how to play an instrument.

“I think learning the guitar is one of the most important things that happened to me in my life. I think you could start at any age. I think that’s what is so great about learning a new instrument. I just urge people to get started. There’s no better time than now to try something new,” said Fradiani.

A 2021 survey indicated that some 16 million Americans had started learning to play guitar over the previous two years.

That’s 7% of people between the ages of 13 and 64.

You can find more national news here.