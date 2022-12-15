TWRA stocks local water with trout

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — State wildlife officials released a species of fish into local waters for fishing.

Anglers in West Tennessee will have the opportunity to fish for trout until March.

This is part of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency‘s Trout Stocking program, where they are introducing 75,000 trout into local Tennessee waters through March.

“Over the last two weeks, we have made several stops in West Tennessee stocking trout,” said Amy Spencer, who does Outreach and Communications for the TWRA.

There are more than 40 locations where trout will be stocked across the state.

On December 2, the TWRA stocked Lake Graham, and on December 13, they stocked Beech Lake. Each trout was farm-raised and will measure around 10-inches in length.

“The winter trout stocking program provides numerous close-to-home fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months,” Spencer said.

Trout are stocked in the winter months because they prefer colder waters. When the warmer months come around, trout typically cannot survive in the warmer water. So the TWRA encourages as many fisherman as possible to fish for the trout as much as possible.

“However, what we put in we’re hoping to take out and consume for food. So this is a great opportunity for a put-and-take situation,” Spencer said.

The daily creel limit is seven for trout. However, there is no size limitation. Anglers wanting to fish for trout will need to a trout fishing license in addition to their regular fishing license.

The full list of locations and stocking dates can be found on TWRA’s website, www.tnwildlife.org.

