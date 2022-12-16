Benton County sheriff says toy drive successful

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Benton County sheriff says their Christmas toy and coat drive has been a success.

The sheriff’s shared via Facebook several tables and boxes of toys that have been collected.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher shared his thanks to his staff, New Beginnings Church, and to Cash Express for their efforts in making the drive possible.

Christopher says that their goal is to ensure every child is not without around Christmas.

