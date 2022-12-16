Biker Christmas toy drive to be held this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A well-known charity is being hosted by a local business on Saturday.

Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Jackson will open their doors to the community for its Biker Christmas.

This toy drive, which benefits Toys for Tots, is allowing residents to bring new, unwrapped toys to be given to children in the communities of Madison and Gibson counties.

Anyone who drops off Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. will be entered in a drawing for the chance to win a $100 gift card to use in the store.

“Being able to give back to the kids in our community that maybe wouldn’t get gifts or wouldn’t get the attention that our staff children get just want to see the excitement on their face for Christmas as well,” said Cailyn Gallagher, the Marketing & Events Director for Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Jackson.

Drop offs for toys have already begun, and are expected to be picked up for distribution at the end of the month.

The event will end at 4 p.m. Food and drinks will also be available, along with an ugly Christmas sweater contest!

