Chilly Weekend Coming, Snow Chances Increasing Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for December 16th:

Morning lows will fall to the upper 20s tonight and highs will only reach the low 40s this weekend. We can’t rule out a shower or two next Monday, but a much better chance for precipitation (including snow) will return next Thursday. It is more likely than not we are getting some snow from that system. It is still too early to tell how much and who is most likely to see the most, but chances are looking promising as of now. We will have the latest information and the rest of your forecast coming up here.

RAIN TOTALS UPDATE:

After starting out quite wet, we have already seen our average monthly rainfall in December during the first two weeks.

Jackson started out with a deficit on the year of over 5″ as we started December, but we have seen that deficit already cut in half after the wet start to the month.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures were quite cold as we finished the work week with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. A few more clouds drifted in and mostly clear skies can be expected overnight. The winds will weakne some and stay out of the west. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the 20s overnight into Saturday morning. Showers are not expected during the weekend but could return early next week.

THE WEEKEND:

The cool weather will remain all weekend long with highs only making it into the low 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will fall down into the 20s again both nights making for chilly weather all weekend long. The winds will start out light out of the west on Saturday before turning more to the northeast on Sunday. We could see a few more clouds on Sunday but overall sunny skies will stick around most of the weekend. Clouds will move back in possibly Sunday night and increase into the day on Monday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

There is another system that could bring another round of rain showers or potentially a wintry mix early next week, but some uncertainty exists with the forecast and things could go either way as of now. We will be watching the forecast very closely as the week progresses on how things may shape up next week. Highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week will only reach the mid 40s with overnight lows falling down into the upper 20s. We should see more clouds than sun on Monday and more sun that clouds on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the northeast to start the week.

MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK:

Wednesday the next system will get closer and the winds will come back out of the southeast that could warm us up a little bit, but that all depends on the timing of the next incoming cold front. The next front is expected to come by in the middle of the week and on Thursday, the next low pressure system could bring some snow showers to West Tennessee. As of now, accumulations could be possible and look more likely than not for most of West Tennessee.

There is also a chance for some freezing rain or ice with the system as well, but that seems to be a minimal threat as of now. Behind the front, the coldest weather of the season so far will be moving on in as we wrap up the work week and as we get closer to Christmas. Highs might only reach 20° and some single digit morning lows look possible late next week so be prepared for the cold.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All locations have already topped their monthly rain averages during the first two weeks of the month across West Tennessee. We will get a break from the rain late this week but that will usher in another round of cold weather that could be sticking around into the Christmas holiday. Don’t give up on a white Christmas this year as long term forecast models are hinting at a possibly a chance for snow. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13