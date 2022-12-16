Colder For The Weekend

Friday Morning Forecast Update for December 16th:

We are looking at a cold start today with upper 20’s and windchills in the lower 20’s for this Friday morning. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s through the weekend and even colder weather and possibly some snow is on the way for next week. We will have the latest forecast information on the incoming cold spell and the up to the minute outlook on snow chances next week as we get closer to Christmas, all coming up here.

RAIN TOTALS UPDATE:

After starting out quite wet, we have already seen our average monthly rainfall in December during the first two weeks.

Jackson started out with a deficit on the year of over 5″ as we started December, but we have seen that deficit already cut in half after the wet start to the month.

TODAY:

Temperatures will be quite cold as we finish the work week with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. A few more clouds will move through on Friday but mostly sunny skies can be expected. The winds will remain light again out of the west and temperatures will drop below freezing into the 20s overnight into Saturday morning. Showers are not expected during the weekend but could return early next week.

THE WEEKEND:

The cool weather will remain all weekend long with highs only making it into the low 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will fall down into the 20s again both nights making for chilly weather all weekend long. The winds will start out light out of the west on Saturday before turning more to the northeast on Sunday. We could see a few more clouds on Sunday but overall sunny skies will stick around most of the weekend. Clouds will move back in possibly Sunday night and increase into the day on Monday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

There is another system that could bring another round of rain showers or potentially a wintry mix early next week, but some uncertainty exists with the forecast and things could go either way as of now. We will be watching the forecast very closely as the week progresses on how things may shape up next week. Highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week will only reach the mid 40s with overnight lows falling down into the upper 20s. We should see more clouds than sun on Monday and more sun that clouds on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the northeast to start the week.

MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK:

Wednesday the next system will get closer and the winds will come back out of the southeast that could warm us up a little bit, but that all depends on the timing of the next incoming cold front. The next front is expected to come by in the middle of the week and on Thursday, the next low pressure system could bring some snow showers to West Tennessee. As of now small accumulations could be possible. There is also a chance for some freezing rain or ice with the system as well. Behind the front, the coldest weather of the season so far will be moving on in as we wrap up the work week and as we get closer to Christmas.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All locations have already topped their monthly rain averages during the first two weeks of the month across West Tennessee. We will get a break from the rain late this week but that will usher in another round of cold weather that could be sticking around into the Christmas holiday. Don’t give up on a white Christmas this year as long term forecast models are hinting at a possibly a chance for snow. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com