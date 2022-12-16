Expert says to give the gift of jewelry this season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Stumped on what to get that person on your Christmas gift list? How about jewelry.

Jewelers of America spokesperson Amanda Gizzi said gifting fine jewelry is a gift that someone can use for several years.

Gizzi says there are three main categories for jewelry essentials, and that includes layered pieces of diamonds, colored gems and pearls.

She says that with the right jeweler, you can fit the right gift into your budget.

“Sometimes the misconception that fine jewelry is not something that everyone can afford, but it absolutely is. It is just a matter of shopping with a reputable jeweler. Someone who is a member of Jewelers of America, talking to them about your budget and they will ensure that they find the perfect gift for everyone on your list,” Gizzi said.

