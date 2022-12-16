Free Ride Day held to help with holiday errands

JACKSON, Tenn. — One bank provided the community with an opportunity to go the extra mile.

Cadence Bank gave people the opportunity to ride free on Friday morning.

“This is an opportunity for us to provide a Free Ride Day to the Jackson community for them to have errands that they need to run during the holiday season. We just wanted to work with JTA to give that opportunity for anyone to hop on the bus today and ride around Jackson, with Cadence Bank paying for that ride,” said Doug Roth, the Market President of Cadence Bank in Jackson.

“You just get on the bus, and it’s free of charge all day. It’s from six this morning all the way to 10:30 tonight. So if you see a bus hop on, go do what you need to do hop on another bus and go where you want to go. It’s all courtesy of Cadence,” said Travis Franklin, the General Manager of the Jackson Transit Authority.

Hundreds of people in the Hub City can benefit.

“On a given day, we have about 15 to 1,600 riders per day. That is not including what we call the paratransit service,” Franklin said.

The holiday spirit doesn’t end on Saturday. The opportunity for a discounted rate will come again two more times.

“Next week, Jackson Transit would give a day of 25 cents today, which will be Friday and Saturday, giving back to the community to say, ‘Merry Christmas,'” Franklin said.

