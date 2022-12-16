Ground broke for new hotel for family of child patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

The Ronald McDonald House is partnering with Le Bonheur to create a hotel next to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

This hotel will serve as a place for families to stay if they have a child in the hospital’s care. The hotel will be absolutely free of charge and will utilize a first come, first serve method.

“We provide a home away from home. When you’re far away from your family, having care for a sick child, we provide comfort and a place to go when you need to rest, or you need to shower, or you need a sandwich, but close to the care that your child is getting and without any cost to you,” said Jill Crocker, the Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Memphis and Jackson.

The hotel will soon begin construction.

