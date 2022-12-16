Human heart found at TDOT facility

MCEWEN, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a human heart was found in Middle Tennessee.

Law enforcement reports that a heart was found inside a Tennessee Department of Transportation salt facility in McEwen in Humphreys County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working with local authorities in the investigation. An initial exam of the heart found that it was from an adult male.

The TBI says DNA the heart will undergo DNA testing to help determine its origin.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

