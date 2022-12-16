Mary Gibson Dougherty

Mary Gibson Dougherty, age 89, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville, TN after an extended illness. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 3:30 PM at Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Eddie Martin officiating with burial to follow.

Mary was born on April 8, 1933, in Paris, Texas to Wade Gibson and Lora Myers Gibson, who preceded her in death. She worked as a restaurant manager for much of her life. She enjoyed her family and especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by one son, Claude Pearson (Betty); two daughters, Brenda Stoots (Jimmy) and Patricia Sheppard; seven grandchildren, Hannah Stoots, Zach Stoots, Chris Pearson, Phillip Pearson, Angel Davis, Wendy Rogers and Penny Kiddy, and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Billy Pearson, Larry Pearson and one daughter, Linda Davis.

The family has requested memorials be made to Christ Church, 2120 Anderson Ave., P.O. Box 1522, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.