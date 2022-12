Mugshots : Madison County : 12/15/22 – 12/16/22

Arthur Jaworowic Arthur Jaworowic: Sexual exploitation of minor

Christopher Reed Christopher Reed: Failure to appear

David White David White: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Deandre Outlaw Deandre Outlaw: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Keundre McMullin Keundre McMullin: Failure to appear



Kristy Greene Kristy Greene: Failure to appear

Levertis Gardner Levertis Gardner: Violation of community corrections

Nekema Mathew Nekema Mathew: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Steven Rodgers Steven Rodgers: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/15/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/16/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.