Poll of the Day: Favorite alternative Christmas movie?

What do you consider a Christmas movie?

Movies that take place during the holidays aren’t the most traditional Christmas films, but they’ve become unconventional Christmas classics for many Americans.

The latest report from brightspeedplans.com found that Tennesseans’ favorite alternative holiday movie is Die Hard.

Die Hard is the most searched unconventional Christmas movie in 27 states.

Mean Girls is the second most googled alternative Christmas movie, with five states searching it most.

