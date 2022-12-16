Proceeds from November gala go to local center, hospice care

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local foundation presented the proceeds from their 31st Annual Charity Gala.

2022 Charity Gala Check Presentation (ACMC) Group photo of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation staff presenting a check to staff of the Ayers Children's Health center. The check is the proceeds from the 2022 Foundation Gala. Group photo of the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation staff presenting a check to staff of the Ayers Children's Health center. The check is the proceeds from the 2022 Foundation Gala.

2022 Charity Gala Check Presentation (Hospice) Photo of West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation staff presenting a check with the proceeds from the 2022 Gala to the staff of the Kirkland Cancer Center. Photo of West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation staff presenting a check with the proceeds from the 2022 Gala to the staff of the Kirkland Cancer Center.

The proceeds from the November gala were presented by the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation to the Board of Trustees during their December meeting.

The gala was able to generate enough funds for both the Ayers Children’s Medical Center and the Hospice Home Campaign to each get $63,800.

“With this being our first Charity Gala since 2019, our goal was to bring back favorites of the event while adding some exciting new surprises,” said Greg Alexander, Board of Trustees member and Charity Gala Chairman.

“We are proud of the work we do to support Ayers Children’s Medical Center and a campaign to build our region’s first hospice home,” said Frank McMeen, President of The Foundation. “Since 2006, the Charity Gala has provided more than $1 million dollars to improve the health and well-being of West Tennessee.”

