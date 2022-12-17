Jackson business spreads holiday cheer with a special sale

JACKSON, TENN. —A local store celebrates the holidays by having a special sale.

In the spirit of Christmas, Carriage House Antique Market and Café had a half price sale on all Christmas items on Saturday, December 17 and it continues on Sunday.







Carriage House has 100 different dealers and is a locally owned and operated business.

With the success the store has been having with the sale, Customer Service Representative, Carolina Taylor says they could make this a holiday tradition.

“It’s been just an amazing day, because we finally have some beautiful sunshine. It’s been so gloomy here in West Tennessee. The sunshine has brought out all of the shoppers, and the dealers have put out some amazing things for our shoppers. It has been just a great day,” Taylor said.

Carriage House Antique Market and Café is located at 195 Carriage House Drive. The store is open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more local news, click here.