Pet of the Week: Tucker

This week’s Pet of the Week is Tucker!

Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy around 7-8-years-old who enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting.















He enjoys walks with his foster Mom and playtime with his foster siblings.

He would love to live out the rest of his days cuddled with you next to the fire, while watching your favorite holiday movie.

He is neutered, heartworm-negative, and fully vaccinated.

His biggest wish this holiday season is to find a fur-ever family to ring in the New Year and celebrate his second chance at a loving family.

If you are interested in adopting Tucker or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email herowestrescue@gmail.com.