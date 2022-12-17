Wreath ceremony honors fallen soldiers

WILDERSVILLE, TENN. —Many have come together in a special way to show honor and remember those who have sacrificed for America.

The Tennessee State Veterans at Parkers Crossroads was one of thousands of locations who participated in the Wreaths Across America Ceremony.









Volunteers, veterans, families, sponsors and those currently serving, took part in an observance, remembering the men and women who have served this country.

After the ceremony, those in attendance were able to go throughout the cemetery placing wreaths, with the instructions on how to properly honor each veteran, with a special emphasis on saying the name of the deceased soldier.

“We’re here to honor them. And that this will show them how we do honor them. That we think of them. And thank them for their service. And for the ones that’s still serving,” said Daisy Short, Coordinator, Wreaths Across America and TN State Veterans at Parkers Crossroads.

Wreaths Across America has been an avenue of remembrance since 1992.

For more information on the Wreaths Across America, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

