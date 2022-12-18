Dangerous Arctic Blast To Arrive Late Week

Sunday Forecast Update for December 18th:

Cold air will stick around right on into next week with 40s for highs and 20s to 30s for lows with some rain entering the picture early Thursday. A frigid arctic airmass will blast southward into the lower 48 towards the middle and end of the week. This air will be much colder than current conditions with single digits for lows by Friday morning! Some of the rain will likely turn over to a brief amount of sleet before quickly transitioning to all snow by Thursday night into Friday. Prepare now for this dangerous cold spell ahead.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds overnight with lows around 25 and mostly calm winds.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A weak disturbance will move through the area on Monday with a few sprinkles or flurries possible through the day but any accumulation would be very limited and to grassy surface areas as temperatures will be above freezing when any of the light precip tracks through the area. Highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week will only reach the lower to mid 40s with overnight lows falling down into the upper 20s. We should see more clouds than sun on Monday and more sun that clouds on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the northeast to start the week.

MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK:

Wednesday the next system will get closer and the winds will come back out of the southeast that could warm us up a little bit, but that all depends on the timing of the next incoming cold front. The next front is expected to come by in the middle of the week and on Thursday, the next low pressure system could bring some snow showers to West Tennessee. As of now, accumulations could be possible and look more likely than not for most of West Tennessee.

There is also a chance for some freezing rain or ice with the system as well, but that seems to be a minimal threat as of now.

Behind the front, the coldest weather of the season so far will be moving on in as we wrap up the work week and as we get closer to Christmas. Highs might only reach 20° and some single digit morning lows look possible late next week so be prepared for the cold.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Prepare now for the brutal cold on the way late week along with chances for wintry precipitation that could impact travel. Don’t give up on a white Christmas this year as long term forecast models are hinting at a possibly a chance for snow. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

