Jackson church celebrates 152 years of service

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local church held a special service.





The Mother Liberty CME Church held a celebration service.

The church celebrated its 152nd year in service in the community of Jackson.

“The rich history here, as I pointed out in the sermon, is that we are happy for what has happened in the past. I see it as an opportunity for us to see the point to the future and the new that God has before us, as we celebrate in the midst of the old the past, and just delighted to be here. Great people to work with at Mother Liberty,” said pastor of the church Dr. Carmichael Crutchfield.

The Mother Liberty CME Church is located at 456 South Highland Avenue.