TN Lottery announces winning ticket sold in West TN

DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Tennessee Lottery announces a big winner in West TN.

According to information from the Tennessee Lottery, one lucky winning ticket was purchased in Dyersburg and won $50,000.

The lucky lotto player won the prize by playing Double Play, matching four or five balls, as well as the Double Play Powerball in the Double Play drawing.

When players opt to pay the $1 extra for Double Play, it gives players a chance at additional prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers.

The lucky winning ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter located at 2650 Lake Road in Dyersburg.

The Tennessee Lottery corporation is run entirely from revenue of products sold.

Since 2004, the Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $6.6 billion to fund education programs, like grants and scholarships.

For more information on the Tennessee Lottery, visit https://tnlottery.com/.