Neighborhoods battle it out to see which is the brightest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local subdivisions battle it out in a friendly holiday contest.

The subdivisions of Wndychase, Wrights Mills, and The Timbers in Jackson had a holiday lights contest.















Jennifer Weems, who was helping with the contest, gives some details.

“It’s the Battle of the Burbs. We are having a contest to see who has the best lights in the neighborhood. There is a prize, so come on and vote for it. There is hot chocolate, there’s

Santa, and all proceeds go to the Jackson Animal Care Shelter,” Weems said.

There were many people going through the neighborhoods showing their support and getting into the Christmas spirit by looking at all of the festive houses.

“This is the first annual event that we have done. The Jackson Juniorettes, this was their idea, so kudos to them. These young ladies were just doing something special, and giving back to the community during the holidays,” Weems said.

With all of the success that the Battle of the Burbs has been having, Weems says this could end up being a holiday tradition.

“Wouldn’t it be fun? I mean look at all of these amazing lights and all of the people that are showing up, so I hope so,” Weems said.

The competition was on Saturday from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. with the “Fan Fav Winner” of the night receiving a prize.