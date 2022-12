WEB EXTRA: 90-year-old graduates from college

(CBS Newspath) —SUPER SENIOR: 90-year-old Joyce DeFauw graduated with her bachelor’s degree in general studies from Northern Illinois University on Sunday (12/11). The great-grandmother dropped out of college to start a family in 1951 but decided to go back to school in 2019 after she told her children she regretted never finishing her degree. She attended school online with her first computer.