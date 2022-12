STANTON, Tenn. — An annual Christmas tree extravaganza has returned to Haywood County.

From December 19 to December 23, you can take a tour through the “Wonderful World of Christmas Trees!”

The tours are being held at the Douglass Community Center at 1037 Douglas Road in Stanton.

Group tours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be $3 per person in the group. You can call to schedule the tour at (901) 603-3335.

